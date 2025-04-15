Drakkar Hand Wildcats First Playoff Loss

April 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar scored 3 third-period goals to defeat the Wildcats 5-2 at the Alcoa Sports Center Tuesday night, cutting Moncton's series lead to 2 games to 1.

Trailing 2-0 early in the third, the Cats rallied to tie the game on goals by Vincent Collard and Julius Sumpf. Baie-Comeau scored twice within 49 seconds to regain the lead. They added an empty-netter to hand the Wildcats their first setback since February 8th. Moncton put together 21 wins during that streak. The Cats outshot the Drakkar 35-24.

THREE STARS:

1 Raoul Boilard, BAC

2 #42 Louis-Charles Plourde, BAC

3 #33 Lucas Beckman (33 saves), BAC

Game 4 is Wednesday night at 8pm and Game 5 on Friday at 8pm ATL on CHL TV and Wildcats Radio, INSPIRE FM.

Article by Marty Kingston

