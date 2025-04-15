Desnoyers, Sumpf in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings

April 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

On Tuesday, NHL Central Scouting unveiled its final list of top prospects for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, to be held in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28. The list includes 39 QMJHL players: 33 forwards or defensemen - including three potential first-round picks - and six goaltenders.

Center Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats remains the highest-ranked QMJHL prospect, ranked seventh in North America.

Winger Justin Carbonneau of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada follows in 16th place, while Rouyn-Noranda Huskies winger Bill Zonnon could also be selected in the first round, considering his 31st position according to the Central.

Six QMJHL goaltenders are in the Top 16 in North America: Lucas Beckman of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2nd), Louis-Antoine Denault of the Québec Remparts (5th), Samuel Meloche of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7th), Gabriel D'Aigle of the Victoriaville Tigres (11th), Linards Feldbergs of the Sherbrooke Phoenix (13th) and Alexis Cournoyer of the Cape Breton Eagles (16th).

Returning to the players, let's highlight the strong progress of defenseman Noah Laberge of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan (85th), forward Philippe Veilleux of the Val-d'Or Foreurs (91st), defenseman Will Murphy of the Cape Breton Eagles (97th) and forward Rémi Gélinas of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (98th), all of whom are now in the Top 100 in North America. What's more, Gélinas wasn't even on the last Central's list, shared in January.

The best-represented QMJHL team on the final list is the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, with five players, followed by the Québec Remparts, with four.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Halifax Mooseheads, Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Sherbrooke Phoenix have three representatives each.

Here are the 39 QMJHL players on the NHL Central Scouting's final list:

PLAYERS (33)

7 | DESNOYERS, Caleb - MONCTON - C

16 | CARBONNEAU, Justin - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - RW

31 | ZONNON, Bill - ROUYN-NORANDA - RW

-

56 | NOBERT, Mateo - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - C

63 | REYNOLDS, Will - ACADIE-BATHURST - D

66 | QUINN, Nathan - QUÉBEC - C

73 | HANDEL, Carlos - HALIFAX - D

77 | HUANG, Alex - CHICOUTIMI - D

79 | GUITÉ, Émile - CHICOUTIMI - LW

85 | LABERGE, Noah - ACADIE-BATHURST - D

90 | KILFOIL, Liam - HALIFAX - C

91 | VEILLEUX, Philippe - VAL-D'OR - LW

95 | STRAKA, Andreas - QUÉBEC - RW

97 | MURPHY, Will - CAPE BRETON - D

98 | GÉLINAS, Rémi - ROUYN-NORANDA - C

-

102 | CONRAD, Owen - CHARLOTTETOWN - D

103 | MORIN, Zachary - SAINT JOHN - LW

105 | LABRE, Maddox - VICTORIAVILLE - D

115 | SUMPF, Julius - MONCTON - C

122 | DESJARDINS, Vincent - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - C

127 | ALLISON, Drew - BAIE-COMEAU - D

128 | HOULE, Florent - SHERBROOKE - RW

130 | MATHIEU, Alexis - BAIE-COMEAU - D

147 | BONDAR, Eduard - VAL-D'OR - D

148 | CARRIER, Shawn - HALIFAX - LW

-

155 | GOSSELIN, Alonso - CHICOUTIMI - D

165 | SEYMOUR, Jabez - CHARLOTTETOWN - C

172 | CHANDLER, Cole - SHAWINIGAN - C

184 | LAMPRON, Olivier - SHERBROOKE - RW

186 | GROULX, Olivier - SAINT JOHN - C

199 | CARBONNEAU, Alexandre - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - D

-

210 | CLOUTIER, Rafael - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - LW

212 | LEBEL, Xavier - QUÉBEC - RW

_

GOALTENDERS (6)

2 | BECKMAN, Lucas - BAIE-COMEAU

5 | DENAULT, Louis-Antoine - QUÉBEC

7 | MELOCHE, Samuel - ROUYN-NORANDA

11 | D'AIGLE, Gabriel - VICTORIAVILLE

13 | FELDBERGS, Linards - SHERBROOKE

16 | COURNOYER, Alexis - CAPE BRETON

