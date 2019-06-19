Dragons to Host Mid-Season Frisch's Kids Club Luncheon

DAYTON, OHIO-Two Dayton Dragons players and a Dragons mascot will participate in a luncheon on Friday, June 21, as a part of the 2019 Dragons Kids Club presented by Frisch's. The luncheon will take place at Frisch's Big Boy, 386 W Main St, in Xenia at 12:00 noon on June 21. The public is invited and players will be available to sign autographs. The two players along with the Dragons mascot will all also be available for pictures with fans.

The full package of the Dragons Kids Club presented by Frisch's, available for a seventh consecutive year, is just $19.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100.00.

Each member will receive:

Dragons jersey (new for 2019)

Dragons backpack (new for 2019)

Dragons hat

Two (2) Dragons game tickets

A gift card for a free mini-meal at participating Frisch's Big Boy locations

Invite for two (2) to an exclusive Kids Club Movie Night

Two (2) Dragons Zone passes

Entry into monthly prize drawings

Parents can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub, in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games or during normal business hours by emailing dragons@daytondragons.com, or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

