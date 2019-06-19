Zach Neff and Derek Molina promoted to Fort Myers

June 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP Zach Neff and RHP Derek Molina have been promoted to Fort Myers and RHP Tanner Howell will join the Kernels from Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Howell in the 35th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Dixie State (UT). Last year, he split time between the GCL Twins and Elizabethton, posting a combined 1-2 record and 4.18 ERA in 17 relief appearances with four saves. In 32.1 IP, he allowed 31 hits and 17 runs (15 earned) with 10 walks and 32 strikeouts.

Neff appeared in 19 games for the Kernels (one start) posting a 3-1 record, 2.31 ERA and two saves. In 39 IP, he allowed 28 hits and 15 runs (10 earned) with 15 walks and 50 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 31st round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Mississippi State.

Molina appeared in 19 games for the Kernels, posting a 2-1 record, 2.12 ERA and was 9 of 10 in saves. In 29.2 IP, he allowed 20 hits and 8 runs (7 earned) with 9 walks and 46 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 14th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Merced (CA) Community College.

With today's transactions, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with three players on the injured list.

The Kernels are off for the Midwest League All-Star Game and resume the second half of the season on Thursday, June 20th at Peoria. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 25th to host Wisconsin at 6:35 PM.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.