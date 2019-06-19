Dragons Homestand Preview for June 20-23

June 20 - June 23, 2019

Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, June 20 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 21 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:09 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:09 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Thursday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Friday: James Marinan (RHP)

Saturday: Ricky Salinas (RHP)

Sunday: Connor Curlis (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday against Lansing will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For the Saturday and Sunday games, WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Tom Nichols in the booth for the TV broadcast.

For all television broadcasts in 2019, the national anthem will be aired live on Dayton's CW just ahead of first pitch.

For Your Entertainment

Thursday, June 20

Team Zoom returns to Fifth Third Field to entertain fans between innings. Come out and watch these amazing dogs show off their skill, presented by Great Clips

The Army Golden Knights skydivers will parachute into Fifth Third Field before first pitch. This is the US Army's official aerial parachute demonstration team!

Pepsi Co. is bringing its new Dr Pepper Dark Berry flavor to sample before and after the game. Don't forget to grab a sample in honor of the new Spider Man movie set to hit theaters this July.

Great Clips will have a tent on the plaza for fans to stop by for free giveaways before the game.

Local youth baseball organizations will be participating in a pre-game parade as part of the Little Big Leagues program, presented by IGS Energy.

The Bach Society of Dayton will sing the national anthem.

Friday, June 21

Friday marks another fireworks display at the ballpark, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. Stick around after the game for this awesome show!

Friday is the third date for CareSource's Veteran Salute Program at Fifth Third Field. John Brown, a veteran of three wars, will be honored with an in-game ceremony to celebrate his service with the United States Army. Stop by the plaza before the game to sign a giant greeting card thanking John for his service to our country.

The Wright State University-Department of Dermatology will have a booth on the plaza dedicated to skin cancer screening and awareness and will also be giving away sunscreen samples.

The Ohio Lottery has two events at the park Friday: Before the game, there will be a tent on the plaza. During the game, one lucky fan will participate in an on-field Wheel of Fortune type skit with a chance to win more special prizes!

The Bellbrook Dance Academy will be on the plaza before the game to entertain fans with dance routines on their way into the stadium.

IGS Energy will have a booth on the plaza with games and prizes for all fans.

The Mini Dugout Dancers are back to entertain fans with between-innings dance routines on the dugouts.

Local youth baseball organizations will be participating in a pre-game parade as part of the Little Big Leagues program, presented by IGS Energy.

The national anthem will be performed by Troy Christian Marching Band and the West Chester Police Department will serve as the Honor Guard, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Saturday, June 22

At 5:15 p.m., Fifth Third Field will host the Vintage Baseball Game between the Redstockings and Iron Horses. Jimmy Keys will bring out the organ to play during the Vintage Baseball Game. After the game, players will be outside the Dragons Den for pictures with fans.

Spotlight on Dayton-The Creative Movement Dancers, a group from the Dayton Dance Conservatory, will perform during an inning break on the field. You won't want to miss the tiniest ballerinas in Dayton!

Kroger Baseball Buddies are back at Fifth Third Field as they take the field with Dragons players before the start of the game. Click here for how you can become a Baseball Buddy!

All About Dance will perform on the plaza as fans enter the ballpark.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash will have a booth on the plaza with free giveaways.

Local youth baseball organizations are back at Fifth Third Field for another pregame parade around the field.

Local Scout groups will also have the chance to walk around the field in a pregame parade.

Connect III will perform the national anthem and Cub Scout Pack 919 from West Chester, Ohio, will serve as the honor guard, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Sunday, June 23

The Dragons are proud to host a special Hometown Heroes event at the ballpark on Sunday. The event is to celebrate all the missed anniversaries that couples and families had to go through while a member of the family was serving in the military.

Special Olympics of Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run makes its way to Fifth Third Field on Sunday. A local law enforcement officer, along with a local Special Olympics athlete, will run through Dayton and Fifth Third Field as the torch heads to Columbus.

Fifth Third Bank Photo Days is back at the ballpark for customers of the bank. From 5-5:45 p.m., customers that RSVP'd can get professional photos taken with players and get autographs as well. Click here for more information.

Pre-registered bike riders and carpoolers will receive exclusive VIP parking and tickets to the game along with Dragons goodies.

Kroger Baseball Buddies are back at Fifth Third Field as they take the field with Dragons players before the start of the game. Click here for how you can become a Baseball Buddy!

The Snow Sisters will be at Fifth Third Field to take photos with fans of all ages!

The Mini Dugout Dancers will perform on the dugouts to entertain fans during select inning breaks.

Jimmy Keys takes his spot behind the organ to regale fans with classic baseball music during the afternoon game.

Local youth baseball organizations have the chance to walk around the ballpark as part of a pregame parade.

Alexis Gomez, a Top-16 Finalist from Season 14 of American Idol and Dayton native, will perform the national anthem and Tecumseh AFJROTC will serve as the honor guard, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are proud to announce that catcher Pabel Manzanero was selected as a Midwest League Mid-Season All-Star for 2019. This marks the third straight year the Dragons have had a catcher selected to play in the Midwest League All-Star Game. Through 55 games played, Manzanero leads all qualifying Dragons players with a .265 batting average, 57 hits and is tied for the team lead with 6 home runs. He also ranks top three on the team with 13 doubles and 27 RBIs through that time frame. Defensively, Manzanero has thrown out 13 runners trying to steal against him while behind the plate. In the game on June 18th, Manzanero went 0-1 with a walk and played the final four innings behind the plate.

The Dragons have six players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by the Reds' fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. Siani is the eighth-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) has shown an advanced approach at the plate in his time in the Reds system. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) are both expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

