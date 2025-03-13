Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2025

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns in 2025 with a special celebration of 25 years of Dayton Dragons baseball with a unique, Limited Edition Dragons pullover jersey. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club is just $34.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100. There are limited quantities and sizes, so be sure to buy now!

Members will receive:

25th Season Limited Edition Dragons jersey

25th Season Limited Edition Dragons Crossbody Bag

Dragons hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons lawn tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

The chance to win various experiential prizes

Parents and guardians can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub; in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games, or by phone at (937) 228-2287 ext. 290.

If you have questions, feel free to email dragons@daytondragons.com.

