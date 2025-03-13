3 Little Pigs Grilled Cheese Victorious in Rattlers 2025 Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Food Fight

March 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The finalists of the 2025 Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Food Fight huffed...and they puffed...and after the votes were counted, the 3 Little Pigs Grilled Cheese was left standing as the winner!

Ryan Gill of Sturtevant submitted his concoction of a trio of meats and cheeses in the initial stage of the contest and made it through to the Final Five. Nearly 5,000 votes were counted in this year's Food Fight with The 3 Little Pigs Grilled Cheese sandwich featuring Nueske's bacon, ham, pulled pork and three different types of cheese sandwiched between three slices of Texas toast and served with a side of tomato-bacon aioli coming out on top.

The 3 Little Pigs joins an impressive list of the past Food Fight winners: Gyro Waffle Fries, Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger, and the Show Sandwich.

Gill will receive a prize pack courtesy of Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a 2025 Timber Rattlers game.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.