Dayton Dragons Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

March 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC, led by Nick Sakellariadis, Greg Rosenbaum and Mike Savit, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Dayton Dragons to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The club will remain in Dayton as the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and join the Reds Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, on the DBH roster. The Dragons existing front office staff, led by President Robert Murphy, will continue to operate the club.

"We're proud to join Diamond Baseball Holdings and begin an exciting new era of Dragons baseball," said Dragons President Robert Murphy. "They have a long track record for preserving the unique character of each club while fostering positive change in local communities. DBH understands how much this team means to Dayton, and we look forward to working with them to elevate the experience at Day Air Ballpark even further. Thank you to Palisades Arcadia Baseball for their support and contribution to the Dayton Dragons Organization over the last 10 years."

The Dragons are one of the most successful professional sports franchises in the country, recognized across the industry for their remarkable business performance and strong community engagement. They have sold out each of their 1,573 home games at Day Air Ballpark over the past 24 seasons, which marks the longest sellout streak in North American pro sports history. The club had an average attendance of 8,012 in 2024, which was the third highest in MiLB. The Dragons total attendance of 528,778, ranked fourth in MiLB, is made more impressive when considering Single-A and High-A teams play only 66 home games, while Double-A and Triple-A teams play 69 and 75, respectively. Additionally, the club has ranked No. 1 in attendance among the 60 Class-A teams in professional baseball in 24 consecutive seasons - every year of the Dragons existence.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the City of Dayton, Montgomery County, the State of Ohio and Dragons fans for their tremendous support over the past decade," said Nick Sakellariadis, Greg Rosenbaum and Mike Savit. "We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished in Dayton and at Day Air Ballpark since we took ownership in 2014. We wish the club continued success as it begins a new chapter with Diamond Baseball Holdings and look forward to continuing to support the Dragons for years to come." Sakellariadis and Rosenbaum will remain as Co-Executive Chairmen of the club.

"On behalf of the Reds, we want to thank Nick, Greg, Mike and Robert for their tireless efforts over the last 10 years to provide an unmatched experience for our players. We are excited to build upon our relationship with Diamond Baseball Holdings as they welcome the Dragons," said Nick Krall, Reds President of Baseball Operations. "DBH's vast experience and resources across Minor League Baseball have benefitted our Triple-A affiliate in Louisville and will help elevate the Dragons, providing a platform for continued success."

Through its roster of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH is on a mission to make lifelong memories for its fans. The company works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MiLB.

"The Dayton Dragons are one of the crown jewels of Minor League Baseball," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Their 24-season sellout streak is perhaps the single most impressive statistic in North American sports. It is a testament to not only how strongly the Dragons resonate with their community, but also to the exemplary work by Robert Murphy and his front office staff.

We're honored to add them to our roster as we aim to build on their unprecedented success while continuing to grow our relationship with the Reds."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and the City of Dayton, and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close soon.

