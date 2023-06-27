Dragons Game at West Michigan Postponed on Tuesday

Grand Rapids, Mich.-The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps was postponed on Tuesday in West Michigan. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, June 30 as part of a doubleheader at West Michigan. The first game will start at 5:35 p.m. on Friday. Wednesday night's game is still scheduled at 6:35 p.m. and will be a single game.

The Whitecaps organization announced the following statement:

"In consultation with local weather and health officials, and for the safety of fans and players and in accordance with MLB safety guidelines, tonight's game has been postponed due to poor air quality."

The series at West Michigan will be a six-game set between the Dragons and Whitecaps and will continue through Sunday night.

The next home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District begins on Tuesday, July 4 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

