Grand River Country Club Returns to Jackson Field June 27-29

LANSING, Mich. - The Grand River County Club at Jackson® Field™ has returned, with tee times are available from Tuesday, June 27, through Thursday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to midnight!

Visit www.milb.com/lansing/ballpark/golf for tee time reservations, a player code of conduct and FAQ, and more info on the Grand River Country Club.

Designed by course architect/Lugnuts Director of Retail Matt Hicks, the nine-hole, 27-shot chipping course features water hazards and pine trees, beginning in the Pepsi Porch and working fully around the Lansing Lugnuts' ballpark.

Golfers receive 25 points for a Hole-in-One, 10 points for a ball on the green and two points for a ball on the field. Bonus points can be attained for bringing non-perishable food items for the Greater Lansing Food Bank, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and wearing argyle socks.

The person with the highest point total will be crowned Grand River Country Club Champion, earning the coveted the Red Blazer, trophy and a night in the Owner's Suite. Additional hole-in-one-prizes include commemorative pint glasses, gift certificates and autographed items.

Golfers can further qualify to $5,000 hole one shot on Friday, June 30th, and register to win a $1,200 vacation voucher plus framed pin flags autographed by superstar golfers like Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

The estimated round time is 45-60 minutes, with Ope! Ale House and one other specialty drink portable open on the third base side, plus Grab and Go for food and drinks for golfers.

For more information on the Lansing Lugnuts, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500 during office hours.

