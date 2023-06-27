Dayton Dragons Sellout Streak Continues

The Dayton Dragons announced today that they have continued their sellout streak with the latest sellout on Sunday, June 25, 2023, continuing the Dragons record breaking sell-out streak. The Dragons return home kicking off a six-game homestand with a Fourth of July celebration and ending on Sunday, July 9.

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available and can be purchased online or through the Dragons Box Office.

For those looking for family "staycation" plans this summer, the team has created a value-packed ticket package. The Dragons new "Staycation" ticket comes at 50% off a stadium seat and provides $5 in baseball bucks to spend on concessions, 20% off in the Dragons Den Team Store while at the ballpark, and a Dragons bobblehead for your group. To receive this discount, fans are encouraged to use unlock code "FUN" at checkout online or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 to redeem via phone.

"We have a great atmosphere at Day Air Ballpark and wanted to provide an affordable option for families and friends who are spending their summer at home in the Miami Valley," said Dragons Executive Vice President, Eric Deusch. "With this package, we are hoping to bring more fans out and continue the Dragons sellout streak."

In addition to this single game package, the Dragons continue to offer their two new group packages - the "Home Run" and "Grand Slam". These packages are affordable and thought out to make the process turnkey for group leaders with great benefits for everyone in the group and a special "thank you" care package for the group leader who pulls together their group including complimentary parking, passes to exclusive events, and passes to Kings Island.

Contact the Dragons at daytondragons.com, by phone at (937) 228-2287, or by email at dragons@daytondragons.com to reserve your tickets for the 2023 season.

