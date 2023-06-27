'Caps and Dragons Postponed

June 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release









LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps

(West Michigan Whitecaps) LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps(West Michigan Whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Tuesday's scheduled series opener between the West Michigan Whitecaps (34-34) and the Dayton Dragons (36-33) has been postponed due to insufficient air quality at LMCU Ballpark.

In consultation with local weather and health officials for the safety of fans and players and per MLB safety guidelines, the decision was made to postpone Tuesday's contest. Early Tuesday, the City of Grand Rapids registered as the city with the worst air quality in the United States, putting the surrounding air in a 'Very Unhealthy' category, according to WZZM 13.

Tuesday's game becomes part of a Friday doubleheader starting at 5:35 pm. The two seven-inning games will consist of a 30-minute break in between contests. Tickets for Tuesday's contest can be exchanged for any future game in the 2023 season, pending availability. Wednesday's ballgame between the 'Caps and Dragons on June 28 at 6:35 pm is expected to be played as scheduled due to forecast models predicting air quality to improve substantially in time for the contest.

Entering the week, the Whitecaps and Dragons have played 12 games against one another, with the 'Caps posting a record of 5-7 in those contests. Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo, who was slated to appear as part of an MLB Rehab Assignment, is not expected to pitch for West Michigan on Wednesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.