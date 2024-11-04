Dragons Deal Raleigh to Rockers

November 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has traded forward Jake Raleigh to the Motor City Rockers for future considerations.

Raleigh appeared in one game for the River Dragons, scoring a shorthanded goal in a 2-1 win over the Monroe Moccasins on October 19. He was loaned to the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL over the weekend.

Columbus' next games will come Thursday and Friday on the road against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at 8:05 pm CT. The next River Dragons home game will be on Saturday, November 16 when the Athens Rock Lobsters come to town for the first time ever at 7:05 pm. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

