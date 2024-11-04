Reggie Millette Joins Port Huron

November 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the addition of forward Reggie Millette on Monday. The 24-year-old began the season in the SPHL with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

"We are extremely excited to add Reggie to our organization," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He is a great hockey player with a ton of on ice success. After conducting our due diligence, we are very comfortable with bringing him in. We have spoken with a number of his previous coaches and they all had nothing but positive things to say about Reggie. We look forward to him joining us and adding to our group."

In four games with the Marksmen this season, Millette scored three goals and added two assists. Last year, as a rookie, he played 19 SPHL games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and finished with 10 points while spending most of the year in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers. He managed two assists in 34 games in Tulsa.

Before turning pro, the Jacksonville, Florida native spent two years at American International College and played 19 NCAA games while helping the Yellow Jackets to an Atlantic Hockey Association championship in 2022.

That came after a junior career that saw Millette appear in two USHL seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and three NAHL seasons with the Austin Bruins. He also won an NA3HL championship in 2018 with the Metro Jets.

Millette will make his FPHL debut as Port Huron travels to Hudson Valley and Binghamton on Nov. 8 and 9, respectively. Both games begin at 7 P.M. and will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024

Reggie Millette Joins Port Huron - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.