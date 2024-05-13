Dragons Baseball Buddies Returns to Day Air Ballpark in 2024

May 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Kroger are once again partnering to bring the Baseball Buddies program back to Day Air Ballpark in 2024.

Children ages 7-13 can enter for the chance to be a Dragons Baseball Buddy, presented by Kroger. Each winner receives early entry to the ballpark on their game day, a replica Dragons jersey, hat, autographed baseball, photo opportunities, and more! Buddies will also be a part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game day.

One lucky Dragons Baseball Buddy grand prize winner will be randomly selected to have their own night at the park alongside family and friends. The winner's day at the park includes a picnic at the field, games with the Dragons Green Team and mascots, running the bases, photos, complimentary food and beverage, plus a shopping spree in the Dragons Den Team Store.

To enter, visit your local Kroger and ask for a sign-up form, or visit www.daytondragons.com/buddies.

A list of this season's Dragons Baseball Buddies dates is below:

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 7:05pm

Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1:05pm

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:05pm

Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 1:05pm

Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 7:05pm

Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 7:05pm

Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 1:05pm

Saturday, August 5, 2024 at 7:05pm

Sunday, August 6, 2024 at 1:05pm

Grand prize date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

*Children ages 7 to 13 are eligible. Dragons Baseball Buddy drawings will take place two different times during the season. A total of 81 winners will be drawn for the Dragons Baseball Buddy contest. One person will win the Grand Prize: his or her own fun day at Day Air Ballpark. A random drawing for the Grand Prize winner from all 81 baseball buddies will be held on August 12 at noon. Entrants need not be present to win; winners will be notified by phone. Limit to one entry per envelope and 15 entries per child.

