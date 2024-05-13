Trenton Denholm Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Lake County Captains RHP Trenton Denholm has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 6-12.

In his only start during this span, the 24-year-old right-hander recorded arguably the best start of his Minor League career.

On May 10, in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Dayton Dragons, Denholm tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout in an 8-0 Lake County victory. He pitched seven innings for the second time in his Minor League career, allowing just three baserunners, and striking out a season-high nine.

This marked the first seven-inning complete game shutout by a Captains pitcher since current Double-A Akron RubberDucks RHP Aaron Davenport recorded one in Game 1 of a road doubleheader against the Great Lakes Loons on September 4, 2022, a game which Lake County won 4-0.

After retiring the first five Dayton hitters in order, Denholm allowed a double and a walk in consecutive Dragons plate appearances with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. After permitting these two baserunners, the 2021 14 th -round pick went on to retire 16 of the final 17 Dayton hitters he faced.

Denholm is the first Captains pitcher to be named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week since fellow Lake County RHP Juan Zapata received the honor on June 26, 2023 for his performance against the Dragons five days prior.

After going 9-4 in a 13-game homestand over the past two weeks, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. The series will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.