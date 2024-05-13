Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

May 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, May 14 - Sunday, May 19, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 14 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, May 15 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, May 16 at 7:05 PM

Friday, May 17 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 18 at 7:05 PM*

Sunday, May 19 at 1:05 PM*

All 132 Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Saturday and Sunday's games will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Wednesday: LHP Bryce Hubbart

Thursday: RHP Johnathan Harmon

Friday: RHP Javi Rivera

Saturday: RHP Kevin Abel

Sunday: RHP Jared Lyons

Team update:

Dragons third baseman Cam Collier was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. During the month, he batted .298 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 20 games, posting a .933 OPS.

Four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America are on the Dragons 30-man roster. They are center fielder/second baseman Carlos Jorge (Reds #6 prospect), third baseman Sal Stewart (Reds #7 prospect), middle infielder Leo Balcazar (Reds #8 prospect), and third baseman Cam Collier (Reds #10 prospect).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, May 14

National Anthem: Normandy Elementary School

Honor Guard: Northmont High School JROTC

ReptiGirls Reptiles on plaza

Wednesday, May 15

National Anthem: Beavercreek High School Women's Choir

Honor Guard: Beavercreek High School AFJROTC

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Olohana's Polynesian Dance

Thursday, May 16

National Anthem: Ankeney Middle School

ReptiGirls Reptiles on plaza

God Bless America: Dixie Elementary School

Friday, May 17

National Anthem: Versailles Elementary School Tiger Tunes Choir

DJ Banana

Wild Hearts Petting Zoo on plaza

Saturday, May 18

National Anthem: Oakview Elementary School

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Funk Lab Dance Center

Sunday, May 19

National Anthem: Something Good

Princess Jade

4 Paws on plaza

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Pro Cheer Lions

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, May 14: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $2,500! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between May 14 and May 19.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Another special spotlight of the Dragons Hometown Heroes program takes place on Tuesday. The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During Tuesday's game, the Dragons will recognize the 88th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Handlers as Hometown Heroes.

Penn Station and the Dayton Dragons will celebrate the achievements of the 2024 "Penn Station Athlete of the Year" during a special inning break in Tuesday's game. The Penn Station Athlete of the Year is awarded to one of eight extraordinary student-athletes for their achievement in sports, academic endeavors, and school citizenship. The winner receives a $10,000 scholarship to the school of their choice. The selected student will be announced Tuesday during a special presentation at a local Penn Station, alongside their media partner WDTN.

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, May 15: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Dragons team up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Home Run for Life at Dragons games. Each honoree takes a home run lap around the bases during the game and receives an engraved bat, along with other gifts. Adler Miller, a 10-year-old with diabetes, will be recognized on Wednesday.

Thursday, May 16: Thursday will feature Rocky's Centerfield Showroom. At the showroom, Rocky's team members will be available to discuss their newest seasonal equipment and accessories. Fans will also have an opportunity to view products and services offered at Rocky's store locations. The May 16 showroom will include lawnmowers, trimmers, and other spring lawn care items.

Friday, May 17: On Friday, the Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Dayton TWIGs for their efforts to provide resources that positively impact the future of as many children as possible through care at Dayton Children's Hospital. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve quality of life in the Miami Valley. All-Stars could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. To learn more and nominate a Community All-Star, visit daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, May 18: Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, a Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, May 19: The Dragons Veteran Salute program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veteran's stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night.

The Dayton Dragons Academic All-Star program, presented by Edison State Community College, will recognize five College Credit Plus Students this season. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost to them. The first Academic All-Star being recognized this year is Madyson Buckingham. Madyson will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Sunday's game to assist with her future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/collegecreditplus.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

