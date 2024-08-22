Dragons Add Goaltender Ishida

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons added goaltending depth today with the signing of Tatsunoshin Ishida for the 2024-25 season.

Ishida, 24, hails from Tomakomai, Japan and will play his first season in North America this year. Previously, the 6-0, 176-pound netminder spent most of his career playing in his native Japan with the Yokohama Grits and Kansai University. After starting 2023-24 with the Grits, he moved to the Melbourne (Australia) Ice of the AIHL where he went 17-4-0 with a .920 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average in 26 appearances.

Ishida was selected as the 2019-20 Kansai University Ice Hockey League Best Goalie.

He will join his River Dragons teammates in training camp starting in October. The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

