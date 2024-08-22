Chuck Costello Returns to Mississippi

August 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Forward Chuck Costello.

Costello, a 27-year-old forward from Philadelphia, PA, began his pro career in Mississippi where he scored six goals in 16 games before being traded on December 29th for Goaltender Bailey MacBurnie from the Columbus River Dragons. After the trade Chuck went to Quad City on a loan for 9 games before returning to Columbus and scoring 8 points in 16 games as well as adding 3 assists in 5 playoff games before Columbus fell to Carolina in the Conference Finals. The Sea Wolves were so eager to bring back Costello ahead of 2023-24 they traded a first round dispersal draft pick to bring him back to the Gulf Coast. Chuck was a point a game player in 7 games before suffering a season ending injury last year and the coaching staff expects more this upcoming season.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

