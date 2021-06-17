Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Kannapolis

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, today at 7:00 p.m. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (1-2, 4.37) will toe the rubber for the Wood Ducks and RHP Chase Solesky (1-3, 4.56) will get the start for the Cannon Ballers.

WOOD DUCKS BULLPEN STRUGGLES CONTINUE : For the second night in-a-row the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as the bullpen allowed another late inning rally, resulting in a 6-2 loss Wednesday night. The Wood Ducks have struggled against the Kannapolis bullpen as they've been held scoreless over 10 2/3 innings.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 5-9 at home and have a .176 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are also averaging 2.5 runs/game at home. For the third time this season, the Wood Ducks have lost two in-a-row at home and are looking to avoid losing three straight for the first time this season.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 20-10 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks sit fourth in all of MiLB with 77 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (17) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: When the Woodies score first, they are 19-5. They are outscoring opponents 159 - 139 and 47 - 33 in the first two innings. Last night, the Cannon Ballers opened the scoring again and Down East fell to 0-7 at home when the opponent scores first. Overall on the season, the Wood Ducks are 3-10 when the opponent scores first.

ROAD WARRIORS: Through 37 games, the Wood Ducks have been primarily on the road where they have played brilliantly. Currently Down East holds a 17-6 road record and are hitting .233. In addition, the Wood Ducks are averaging 5.4 runs/game on the road.

