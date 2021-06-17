Birds Blanked in Game Three Loss to Charleston

In front of over 5,000 fans for Thirsty Thursday, the Pelicans dropped their fourth game in a row 5-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs. The attendance was the most for a Pelicans game this season. The RiverDogs have now taken the first three games of the series, as Myrtle Beach falls to their worst record of the season at 17-21. Charleston improved to 24-13 and continues their lead over the Low-A East, South Division standings.

It was a quiet night for the Birds' bats, as only three hits were tallied by the Pelicans' lineup. Yohendrick Pinango (1-4), Luis Verdugo (1-3), and Ethan Hearn (1-3) were the only players that hit safely. Thursday night marked the return of 2020 Cubs' first-round pick Ed Howard, who started the game at shortstop after missing 21 games with an injury. Howard went 0-2 and was taken out of the game after the fourth inning after being hit with a pickoff throw to first base.

Pelicans' starter DJ Herz (0-2) took his second loss in a row after tossing three innings with one earned run off four hits and seven strikeouts to three walks.

For the third game in a row, the RiverDogs posted double-digit hits with 11 coming tonight. Curtis Mead (2-4, 2 2B, RBI) continued his tear with two more doubles, he now has four in the first three games of the series. Brett Wisely (2-4, RBI) also logged a multi-hit game.

Charleston used just two pitchers for the whole night and got solid performances from both. Seth Johnson (3-2) started the game and earned the win with five scoreless innings pitched with just two hits allowed. Johnson struck out five batters and walked two. Luis Moncada came in for the final four innings and allowed just one hit with five more strikeouts and one walk. Moncada collected his first save of the season.

The RiverDogs took advantage first for the third game of the series. Mead came up with one out in the top of the third and lined a double to center field for his first hit of the game. Mead stole third base on catcher Hearn and was hit home on a single by Wisely to put Charleston up 1-0.

Another run came across for the visitors in their half of the fifth. After reliever Jarod Wright retired the first batter of the inning, Abiezel Ramirez drew a walk to put a runner on first. Heriberto Hernandez lifted a fly ball to Ryan Reynolds at third for the second out. Mead came up and knocked another double to center field to score Ramirez and give the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead. It was the fourth double of the series for Mead.

The Pelicans threatened to put runs on the board in the bottom half with Verdugo punching an infield single to second base with two outs. After Verdugo stole second, Johnson walked Wetzel and Bautista to load the bases with Hearn coming up. On a 2-2 pitch, Hearn went down swinging to strand the bases loaded.

The game would be blown open in the sixth inning for the RiverDogs as three more runs scored. Diego Infante led off with a single off Wright to right field. After Wright retired the next matter, Hiott lined a ball to center field that was misplayed by Ezequiel Pagan and allowed Hiott to get all the way to third on a single that scored Infante. Hiott was hit in by Johan Lopez on his double, and Michael Berglund would bring home Lopez with a single to right field to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Pelicans recorded just one hit in the final four innings of the game.

Game four will be played on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

