Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Myrtle Beach

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 p.m. RHP Wyatt Sparks (1-0, 3.18) gets the nod for Down East and Myrtle Beach will counter with LHP D.J. Herz (1-2, 3.71).

DOWN EAST TAKES OPENER IN MYRTLE BEACH : The Down East Wood Ducks outlasted the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 2-1 pitchers' duel on Tuesday night. With this win, the Wood Ducks have won a Low-A East best, 18 games on the road.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are a league-best 18-6 on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-0 with one six-game sweep.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 26-13 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 106 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (26) and Luisangel Acuña (15) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 221 - 180 and 68 - 48 in the first two innings. Down East is 14-3 when they score first, and 24-6 overall when they score first.

PITCHING RESURGENCE: After a rough start to the month of June, the Wood Ducks pitching staff has had a recent resurgence. Through the first two weeks of June, the team ERA shot up to 4.30 as they fell out of the top spot for the first time. Over the last two weeks of June the team ERA is 3.60.

MIGHTY MASON: Mason Englert has caught fire since the start of June. After the first month of the season, Englert ended May with a 1-1 record and a 4.60 ERA. In June, he has made three starts, going 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 16.0 innings.

