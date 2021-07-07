Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Fayetteville

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, tonight at 6:30 p.m. RHP Wyatt Sparks (1-0, 2.95) toes the rubber for the Wood Ducks and Fayetteville will counter with RHP Fabricio Reina (0-2, 9.70)

MOSS AND ACUÑA POWER WOOD DUCKS TO VICTORY: Thanks to some clutch hitting, the Down East Wood Ducks snuck away with a 9-7 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Tuesday night. The Wood Ducks blew a five-run lead in the bottom of the fifth and committed four defensive errors but thanks to two solo home runs in the top of the seventh powered them to their 31st win of the season.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are a league-best 21-9 on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-0-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 26-14 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are third in all of MiLB with 122 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (30), Luisangel Acuña (17), and Dustin Harris (15) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 245 - 218 and 74 - 51 in the first two innings. Down East is 16-5 when they score first on the road, and 27-8 overall when they score first.

GETTING WARMER: After a strong finish to the month of June for the pitching staff, they've started off the month of July rather cold. Although they've played only four games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 2-3 with a 7.36 ERA but they have tallied 29 strikeouts in 33.0 innings.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 21-9 road record. When they suit up in their camo jerseys on the road, the Wood Ducks have an 12-5 record. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.714) as the Woodies have a 6-3 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home.

