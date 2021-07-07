Pelicans Ride Big First Inning to 7-5 Victory

July 7, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - Despite a 52-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third inning, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) took care of the GreenJackets on Wednesday night. They scored four runs in the first inning, thanks to four walks, and a three-run home run from Matt Mervis (5). They'd hang on after a four-run eighth inning for the Jackets, by a final of 7-5.

The GreenJackets scored their first run of the game on a RBI single in the first inning from Landon Stephens to make it 4-1.

After the hour delay, the Pelicans came out and got a home run from Jordan Nwogu (3). He extended the Pelican lead to 5-1. Zach Seipel settled down to go three innings on the mound, allowing just one run out of the bullpen.

In the eighth inning, the Pelicans added two more runs. A home run from Jacob Wetzel (4) along with an RBI double from Jonathan Sierra make it 7-1.

Augusta struck four times in the eighth inning though. RBIs from Willie Carter and Stephen Paolini, along with a costly Myrtle Beach error got Augusta back in the game. They loaded the bases with the score at 7-5 but couldn't score to tie the game.

Bailey Reid earned his fourth save of the year going 1.1 innings to give Myrtle Beach the win. The Jackets brought the tying run to the plate, but could not execute.

NOTES:

Landon Stephens went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Gabby Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Jackets.

Cade Bunnell went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, July 6th-11th vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs)

Thursday July 8th, 2021 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates Open 6:00pm

- Dueling Pianos and Thirsty Thursday?! There isn't a better combination than that! Put in your song requests throughout the night and enjoy the great atmosphere Dueling Piano's is sure to provide!

- Thirsty Thursday returns Presented by KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and all draft beer and 21 oz Coca-Cola Fountain Soda half price from 6:00-8:00 PM.

- Media Partner: KICKS99

Friday, July 9th, vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans - 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open 6:00pm

Shersey Giveaway presented by Premier Networx

First 1,000 fans get an Affiliate replica shersey! Get to SRP Park early to get yours!

Braves BUZZFest - Red Out: The GreenJackets will be wearing their new Red Affiliate Jerseys on Fridays!

Bee A Fan Feature Friday is back where every Friday Game features a select beer on special at the Keg Stand and Chef John and Team Food & Beverage whip up a special menu option available all weekend long!

Featured Draft: Riverwatch Brewing Company

Featured Food: Triple Bacon Dog & Burger: Shoulder Bacon, Bacon Jam, Bacon & Cheese Sauce

Media Partner: HD 98.3

Saturday, July 10th, 2021 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans - 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 4:30 p.m.

The White Claw Concert Series continues with a Pre-game concert featuring Brandon Bower!

Family Game Night! Gather the family and head out to the ballpark for your favorite games!

First 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Joe Torre baseball card!

Guests can enjoy $2 off White Claw until first pitch

It's our SIXTH MEGA BOOMing fireworks show of the 2021 season! You don't want to miss a Saturday baseball game finished off with fireworks!

Another Saturday, another Anthony and London Thaun State Farm Family Saturday! Come on out and cheer on the Jackets!

Media Partner: KICKS99

Sunday, July 11th, 2021 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans - 5:05 p.m.

- Pirates and Princesses Night at SRP Park is sure to be a hit! Don't miss some of your favorite Princesses joining us from Wardrobe of Wishes from 4pm-5:30pm

- Rainbow Factory Face Painting will be out for the game!

- Newly crowned Miss Georgia, Karson Pennington, will be making an appearance at SRP Park!

o Jr. Jackets VIP Meet & Greet with Karson: 4:30-4:50pm

o General Public Meet & Greet: 5:15-6pm

- Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed

o Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark presented by Hollywood Feed. Please Note: Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100). Dogs cannot go up to the WOW! Club, Suites and MurphyAdvantage.com Lounge. Dogs are free to the game. Dogs and owners must check in the Dog Waiver Table by the Main Gate Entrance. Relief areas for dogs are the Berm and behind the centerfield near the Batting Cages

Every Sunday features the Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal for fans 12 and under to enjoy savings and a delicious menu option.

Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM

Jr. Jackets Game presented by Best Office Solutions, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners and Tum-E Yummies. Kids 12 and under get in this game for FREE by joining our FREE Club to select games throughout the season and receive great giveaways and benefits. Not a member sign up today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

Media Partner: 94.7FM

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand or any 2021 GreenJackets home game visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

GreenJackets Baseball is back and 2021 Individual Tickets are on sale now and available online www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Join us to BEE a FAN all summer long at SRP Park.

2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.