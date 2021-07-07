'Birds Batter Red Sox to Even Series

SALISBURY, MD -The Shorebirds took the lead in the first inning and never looked back as they coasted to a 7-1 win over the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to capture manager Dave Anderson' 600th career MiLB managerial victory.

The Shorebirds (36-18) had a chance to get manager Dave Anderson his 600th MiLB managerial victory the night prior but had been thwarted by the Red Sox (31-25), losing 7-1.

Tonight was a different story from the jump. In the bottom of the first, Mason Janvrin reached on an error to begin the frame and Darell Hernaiz immediately doubled him home. Hudson Haskin then dropped down a perfect bunt base hit, putting men at the corners. After a strike-em-out, throw-em-out, double play, Jean Carmona laced a single to right to score Hernaiz and make it 2-0 Delmarva.

Salem cut the deficit in half in the third. Alex Erro walked to lead off the frame and two outs later moved to second on a balk. Nick Yorke capitalized on the miscue with a single to right, driving in Erro to make it a 2-1 game.

The Shorebirds stretched their lead in the fifth. Janvrin again reached on an error and one out later Haskin also reached on an error to put two on. TT Bowens then worked a walk to load the bases. After a strikeout, Cristopher Cespedes dunked a single into right, scoring two, and making it 4-1 Shorebirds.

The game was blown open in the seventh by Delmarva. The first three reached in the inning with singles from Haskin and Bowens before Carmona was hit by a pitch. After a strikeout, Andrew Martinez was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Yorkislandy Alvarez then proceeded to rip an RBI single before Ramon Rodriguez capped the scoring at 7-1 with a sacrifice fly that turned into a double play when Alvarez was thrown out at second.

Ignacio Feliz (3-0) earned the win with four more shutout innings out of the bullpen. Feliz allowed three hits and three walks while striking out five. Feliz has now gone 15.1 scoreless innings as well as 19.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

Ryan Zeferjahn (1-4) started for the Red Sox and was hung with the loss. Zeferjahn allowed four unearned runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five.

Brandon Young started for the Shorebirds but did not factor into the decision. Young spun four innings allowing just one run on one hit, walking two and striking out three.

Haskin finished 3-for-5 for the Shorebirds with a double and two runs scored while Hernaiz went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI plus a run scored.

Salem had four hits in the contest, three singles and one double from Stephen Scott.

The Shorebirds and Red Sox face off again on Thursday, July 8 at Perdue Stadium. The Shorebirds send out RHP Shane Davis (4-1, 4.03) against Jorge Rodriguez (3-3, 5.61) for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and Fox Sports 960 AM with Sam Jellinek on the call.

