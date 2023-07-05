Doughboys Take Down Kingsport in Front of Record Crowd

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn- The Doughboys would celebrate the Fourth of July with a record crowd, 5,261 and a 6-4 win over Kingsport.

The crowd, beating the previous record set on opening day, by over 1,000 fans, got to see the Doughboys take an early lead, as Caleb Marmo would drive in Logan Sutter for the first run of the day.

Doughboys' starter Justin Guliano would deal on Tuesday, retiring the first six he faced, then working out of a jam in the third.

Guliano, who has now started in each of the top two attended games in TVA Credit Union Ballpark knew this was a game the team, and the city needed to have.

"Coming off a pair of losses, we needed this win. These fans didn't come out to see us lose a game and I was going to make sure that didn't happen." Guliano said when asked about the game.

Guliano worked into the fifth inning, getting out of a pair of jams with runners on second and third.

The fifth inning would reawaken the Doughboys' bats. A Cody Miller sacrifice fly, and an error would bring in a pair of runs, pushing the Johnson City lead to three.

Guliano would record the first out of the sixth, before his day would be done, finishing with 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball, with eight strikeouts and just two hits.

The sixth would bring trouble for the Doughboys, with a pair of hits bringing across the first Kingsport run of the day.

Kingsport's bats would continue in the seventh, as they'd take advantage of wild pitches, bringing across a pair, tying the ballgame up at three.

Amman Dewberry wouldn't let the tie last, as launched his fourth home run of the summer, 420 feet to left center on the second pitch of the seventh, regaining the lead for Johnson City.

Ty Cobb would work a scoreless eighth for the Doughboys, giving Johnson City an opportunity to add on in the bottom half, and the opportunity would be taken.

The Doughboys would load the bases with just one out, leading to Danny Infante bringing home a run on a fielder's choice. Johnson City wouldn't be done there, as Cam King would get hit with a pitch, extending the lead to 6-3.

Ty Cobb returned to the mound for a six out save in the ninth, giving the Doughboys a scare, allowing a run, but getting the final two hitters to pop out, closing out the ballgame.

The 17th win for the Doughboys, puts them back to 10 games above .500 going into the off-day Wednesday.

The 5,261 crowd, the largest in the Appalachian League since at least 2005 and the largest in Johnson City history, beating the 4,254 crowd on Opening Day this season.

The Doughboys will be off Wednesday before hosting Elizabethton on Thursday.

