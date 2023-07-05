Axmen Fall Short to Doughboys in 4th of July Thriller

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Amongst the largest crowd in the Appalachian League since 2005 (5,261), the Kingsport Axmen fought hard, but came up short to the Johnson City Doughboys on Tuesday's 4th of July game by a score of 6-4.

Johnson City (17-7) scored first in the bottom of the second, as an RBI groundout by Caleb Marmo scored Logan Sutter. After two innings, Johnson City led 1-0.

Johnson City tacked on two more runs in the fifth as Johnson City plated a run on a throwing error by Shea McGahan who was seemingly obstructed by the batter, but got no call from the home plate umpire, allowing the second run to score. The third run scored for Johnson City as the next batter Cody Miller scored Amman Dewberry with a sacrifice fly.

Kingsport (13-13) plated their first run in the top of the sixth as Shea McGahan singled home Deniel Ortiz to make it 3-1.

Kingsport tied the game in the seventh as Carson Queck singled to open the inning, stole both second and third and scored on a Johnson City fielding error. Two wild pitches by Johnson City reliever Christian Toledo allowed Andrew Citron to score later in the inning to tie the game.

The game would not stay tied for long, though, as the second pitch of the bottom of the seventh was sent into orbit by Dewberry, giving the Doughboys the 4-3 lead. For Dewberry, it was home run number four of the season and his third of the season against the Axmen.

Johnson City added two more in the bottom of the eighth for insurance to make it 6-3 heading to the ninth.

Kingsport made it interesting in the ninth, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate, but ultimately just one run scored, as the final went 6-4.

Johnson City starter Justin Guiliano racked up eight strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings. Toledo picked up the win out of the pen, while Ty Cobb secured the save. For Kingsport, Owen Kovacs got the loss out of the pen, despite giving up just one hit (Dewberry home run).

Wednesday is a league-wide off day. Kingsport returns to action on Thursday to take on the Bluefield Ridge Runners for the first time this season. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

