Doughboys Swept by Flyboys on Sunday

June 14, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







The Johnson City Doughboys dropped a pair of games to the Greeneville Flyboys on Sunday, falling 15-6 in the first game and 4-1 in the finale.

The doubleheader sweep marks the first time that Johnson City (4-5) has lost back-to-back games this summer.

The first game was the continuation of Saturday's suspended game. Greeneville (6-3) led 1-0 in the first inning prior to the stoppage and picked up their offensive momentum when the contest resumed, plating two more runs in the second inning to lead 3-0. The Doughboys struck back with runs scored by Ashton King and Cade Sumbler to make it a 3-2 deficit heading to the third inning.

However, the Flyboys bats' stayed hot the rest of the way, putting up 11 combined runs in the fifth through seventh innings to finish out the 15-6 blowout victory.

Brady Cottom finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Jaxson Crull finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI for Johnson City in game one.

The Doughboys could get nothing going in game two, the victim of the first no-hitter in the restructured Appalachian League for Greeneville. The Doughboys did not get a baserunner until the 6th inning, when Cade Sumbler drew a walk.

RHP Cameron Wagoner (W, 1-0) was dominant for the Flyboys, tossing four perfect innings with 11 strikeouts. Wagoner started the game by retiring eight straight Doughboys on strikes.

RHP Seth Willis threw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief for the Doughboys and did not give up a hit or a run, ending with four strikeouts.

Johnson City loaded the bases with two walks and an error in the seventh inning, and scored Damani Thomas from third base on a fielder's choice, but Cal Lambert retired the final Doughboy hitter to end the game.

Johnson City will have Monday off before returning to TVA Credit Union Ballpark to begin a two-game series with the Pulaski River Turtles on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7 PM.

Johnson City will have Monday off before returning to TVA Credit Union Ballpark to begin a two-game series with the Pulaski River Turtles on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7 PM.



