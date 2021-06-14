Combined No-Hitter Highlights Sweep for Greeneville against Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY - Four Greeneville pitchers combined to no-hit Johnson City on Sunday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark as the Flyboys won a pair of games against the Doughboys, 15-6 and 4-1.

Greeneville (6-3) saw Cameron Wagoner record eight consecutive strikeouts to open the contest before allowing a groundout to the shortstop in the bottom of the third inning. Mason Turner, Cal Lambert, and Logan Peterson combined to hold the Doughboys without a hit the rest of the way.

Wagoner finished the night facing 12 Johnson City batters and recorded 11 strikeouts. The first Johnson City baserunner would come in the bottom of the sixth inning as Cade Sumbler worked a walk with one out. A run scored for the Doughboys in the bottom of the seventh inning following a fielder's choice to cut the Greeneville advantage to 4-1. Peterson notched the final out of the contest with a groundout to the third baseman.

Greeneville opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a run-scoring triple from Jake Dacunto followed by an RBI groundout from Derek Tenney to make it 2-0. The Flyboys would add insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings to increase the lead to 4-0. Wagoner recorded his first win of the season for Greeneville.

The first game of the day would be resumed in the bottom of the first inning after the contest was suspended on Saturday night due to wet field conditions. It would be all offense for Greeneville as the Flyboys scored in each of the first six innings, including a five-run top of the sixth.

Homer Bush, Jr. went 4-for-6 at the plate for Greeneville and reached base five times while also scoring three runs and plating two runs. Jonathan Hogart, Chris Williams, and Trevor Austin each recorded three runs batted in for the Flyboys, while Austin hit the second home run for the Flyboys this season with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. Catcher Grant Lashure worked three walks hitting in the nine-hole for Greeneville.

Zane Robbins earned the win pitching in relief for the Flyboys as he worked two innings while allowing two hits and one run. Luke Russo started the game on Saturday night before it being halted in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Peddycord closed the game by working a pair of scoreless innings as he fanned three batters to go along with a pair of walks.

