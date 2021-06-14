Otterbots Announce National Team Games Coming to Danville

DANVILLE, VA - With the Appalachian League season in full swing, the Danville Otterbots are thrilled to add two additional high-level baseball games to the 2021 schedule. USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team will play a Stars vs Stripes game in Danville on Friday, July 2nd at 7:00 pm, and the Native American National Team will take on the Western Hemisphere Team on Monday, July 12th at 7:00 pm. Both games will be played at American Legion Stadium in Danville, home of the Otterbots.

"The Collegiate team will not face an international opponent this summer; instead, this year's Collegiate team will feature 48 players on two 24-man rosters, the Stars and Stripes, who will play 11 intrasquad games," stated an official USA Baseball release. " Team USA will kick-off its 11-game tour on Friday, July 2, in Danville, Virginia."

The Native American National Team has been compiled by Danville native and president of Sophos International, Frank Fulton, and is made up of players who have heritage with one of the 400 Tribal Nations that exist within North America. "Our players represent the Spirit of the Life Warrior. They treat the game, others, and themselves with respect," said Fulton. "They enjoy playing the game and they represent their unique heritage of the past by sharing the history of their culture in word and deed."

Native American Nations represented on the team include: Cherokee, Chippewa, Comanche, Iroquois, Kickapoo, Lumbee, Pasqua Yaqui, Piscataway Conoy, Powhatan, Sioux, and Tuscarora. The Western Hemisphere Team, known as the VNuts, consists of players from the United States, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Sweden.

"The Otterbots could not be more excited to host Team USA's Collegiate National Team's first Stars vs Stripes game of the summer, and the Native American National Team's Danville debut in July," said Otterbots General Manager, Austin Scher. "The partnership between the Appalachian League and USA Baseball has not only provided new and unique opportunities for our players and coaching staff, but also for our incredible fans. Being able to host these games will be a phenomenal experience for all involved."

Team USA's Stars vs Stripes game will kick off the Otterbots' Independence Day Weekend Celebration, culminating in a Stars & Stripes Spectacular Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 3rd immediately following the Otterbots matchup against the Burlington Sock Puppets. Tickets for both National Team games and the Otterbots Stars & Stripes Spectacular are available now at www.danvilleotterbots.com, in person at the Otterbots Box Office, and over the phone at 434-554-4487.

