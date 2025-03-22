Doug Jamieson Sets New Career High in Saves!

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







It was a career-high 57 saves for Doug Jamieson as the FireWolves take down the Bandits 11-10 in overtime

