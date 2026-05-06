Doubles It at the Death with Style

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Kempes Tekiela's 53rd-minute strike proved the difference as Union Omaha defeated Greenville Triumph SC 2-0 at Morrison Stadium with Diego Gutiérrez adding on a late goal in the Battle for the Belt.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026

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