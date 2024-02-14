Double Digit Barrage in Elmira

Elmira, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks 10-2 on Wednesday night. The win marks the first time this season the Black Bears have scored double digit goals. Connor Smith led the way with four goals.

In a low scoring first period, special teams would put both sides on the board. Binghamton struck on their second power play, Josh Fletcher knocked in a rebound, making it 1-0. Elmira's Bret Parker was able to find the equalizer three minutes later to tie the game. Binghamton had a 21-10 shot advantage, but the score was tied at 1-1.

Binghamton took control in the second frame, outscoring their opponents 6-0 in the middle period. Connor Smith would score back-to-back goals, which would be followed up by Fletcher's second tally of the night, shorthanded. Smith added his third for the hat trick, and Jesse Anderson and Tyson Kirkby decided to get involved in the scoring. Binghamton hit Elmira with the combo punches and led 7-1 after two.

10 minutes into the final period, Smith would score his fourth and final goal, but the Black Bears were not finished. Defensemen Dan Wieber and Liam Anderson both found the scoresheet with their respective second goals of the season. Binghamton wins 10-2 and scores double digits goals for the first time this season.

