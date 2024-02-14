Bobcats Sign Devin Warfield Ahead of Road Trip

February 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced the signing of Forward Devin Warfield to a standard player contract.

The 28 year old native of Cary, NC recorded 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in 38 games at NCAA Division III Utica College. The winger also racked up 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 11 games with the Carolina Thunderbirds in 2022.

Warfield will wear jersey number 93, and is expected to make his Bobcats debut tonight against his former team in Winston-Salem and join Blue Ridge for the rest of its 3 game road trip and travel with the team to Elmira this weekend.

