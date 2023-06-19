Dominic Canzone Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

June 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Dominic Canzone's excellence at the plate and dominance over the Las Vegas Aviators was recognized by Minor League Baseball on Monday, as the Reno Aces slugger was named Pacific Coast League's Player of the Week.

Canzone, 25, collected base hits in all five games he played last week in Las Vegas. He hit .524 (11-for-21) with seven extra-base hits (four home runs), 10 RBI, and seven runs scored. During the series, he tallied a four-hit game on June 13th and a two-home-run performance on June 17th.

The Ohio State product is in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak and ranks in the PCL's Top 10 in nine offensive categories; batting average (4th, .351), home runs (T=4th, 15), RBI (2nd, 57), OBP (9th, .431), SLG (2nd, 1.099), hits (9th, 73), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 33), total bases (3rd, 139), and runs (T-2nd, 53).

The Cleveland, Ohio, native is the second Aces player to earn PCL Player of the Week honors this season, joining teammate Tristin English, who garnered the award in May.

This is the second time in Canzone's career that he has earned PCL Weekly honors as a member of the Aces; he also received the award in September of 2022.

The Aces are set to host their final homestand in June at Greater Nevada Field as the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 20th.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

