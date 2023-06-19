Space Cowboys Announce Promotional Schedule for Second Half of Season

SUGAR LAND, TX - With 45 home dates remaining in 2023, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their second half promotions. The back half of the season features three replica World Series ring giveaways, four jersey giveaways, three bobblehead giveaways and a plethora of theme nights.

The first series out of the All-Star Break begins with a Jeremy Peña Replica World Series ring giveaway presented by Houston Methodist on Friday, July 14, which is also Holiday Lights in July. The weekend continues with Margaritaville Night on July 15 with a specialty jersey and auction with proceeds benefiting Candlelighters and a Space Cowboys Aloha Shirt giveaway presented by United Health Care.

Sugar Land goes retro from July 21 through July 23, beginning with a Lance McCullers Jr. Replica World Series Ring giveaway presented by Pepsi on Friday, July 21. It's 80's Night on Saturday, July 22 with a Yordan Alvarez Rainbow Throwback jersey presented by Amaro Law Firm and Escape Houston: A Tribute to Journey concert postgame, and Sunday, July 23 is a Tote Bag Giveaway presented by Constellation.

The last replica World Series Ring giveaway is on Friday, August 4 with an Alex Bregman Replica World Series Ring giveaway presented by Assured Flow Solutions, plus Boy Scout Night presented by Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine. Ride into the first weekend of August with Western Weekend and a Space Cowboys Western Jersey giveaway presented by Regions Bank on Saturday, August 5 and a Space Cowboys Belt Buckle giveaway presented by Brookside Equipment on Sunday, August 5.

As part of the lone two-week homestand of the year, it's Paint Your Own Bobblehead Night on Saturday, August 19 for Art Appreciation Night plus a special game-worn jersey designed by local art students. Sunday, August 20 follows with an Astros' Affiliates Tumbler giveaway presented by Constellation with Youth Sports Night and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act.

It's an H-Town celebration on Friday, August 25 with a Space Cowboys/University of Houston Corey Julks Jersey giveaway presented by Houston Tents & Events on University of Houston night, and additionally it's the second Brewfest of the season presented by Bud Light. Faith & Family Night presented by Thrivent is on Saturday, August 26 with a postgame concert by Sidewalk Prophets and it's Orion's Birthday on Sunday, August 27 with an Orion jersey giveaway.

On the other side of Labor Day, Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night comes up on Thursday, September 7 followed by the Space Cowboys Spooktacular and Colon Cancer Awareness Night on Friday, September 8. The penultimate series of the season concludes on Sunday, September 10 with a Space Cowboys Korey Lee & Oakley Bobblehead presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union.

Sugar Land's final regular-season series brings the final two games for the Dulces de Sugar Land for the season on Thursday, September 21 and Friday, September 22 with the 2023 Dulces game-worn jersey auction on Friday. It's also a Space Cowboys Dia de los Muertos Jersey giveaway presented by Amaro Law Firm on September 22. Feel the love with an Astros Jeremy Peña Heart Hands bobblehead presented by Houston Methodist on Saturday, September 23 and Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 24 with a special postgame Softball Game presented by Texas Veterans Athletic Association.

The full promotional schedule and daily giveaways can be found on SLSpaceCowboys.com and online here. Group outings, suites and partial season ticket plans are all available for all remaining 2023 Space Cowboys home games.

