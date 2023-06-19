Luis Ledo Earns PCL Pitcher of the Week

Minor League Baseball announced today that Salt Lake Bees starting pitcher Luis Ledo was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for June 12-18. The award is the first Player of the Week honor in Ledo's 10-year professional career and the fourth overall honor for the Bees this season as Ledo joins fellow pitcher Chase Silseth and outfielders Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak as Salt Lake award winners.

Ledo got the start on Sunday at Oklahoma City and shut down the Dodgers allowing a single hit over five shutout innings in a 4-3 Bees victory. The 28-year-old from La Romana, Dominican Republic is in his second year with Salt Lake. Working as a full-time starting pitcher for the first time since 2016, Ledo is 2-0 in 10 starts this season with a 4.09 ERA. The right-hander has allowed more than two runs in a start just once in his last seven outings.

The Bees are returning home after a series victory in Oklahoma City to begin a six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Smith's Ballpark beginning on Tuesday night. Promotions this week include Abejas Night on Tuesday, Star Wars Night on Friday and a throwback to the Salt Lake Occidentals on Saturday as well as the regular weekly promotions like Smith's Family Night Tuesday, Thirsty Thursday and Sunday Brunch.

