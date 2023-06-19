Series Preview: Space Cowboys Visit Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE BEES (33-35) VS. SUGAR LAND SPACE COWBOYS (31-38)

The Bees earned their fifth series victory of the year last week on the road against the first-half champion Oklahoma City Dodgers, taking three of five games.

Trends:

â¯Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Salt Lake Bees starting pitcher Luis Ledo was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for June 12-18. The award is the first Player of the Week honor in Ledo's 10-year professional career and the fourth overall honor for the Bees this season. Ledo joins fellow pitcher Chase Silseth and outfielders Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak as Salt Lake award winners.

Two Salt Lake Bees, Jo Adell and Trey Cabbage, are tied at 19 for the home run lead in all of Minor League Baseball. Both players are on pace to break the franchise record for homers in a season.

Manager Keith Johnson earned his 500th win as skipper of the Bees on Friday

Previously:

Salt Lake faced Sugar Land in a six-game road series in the Lone Star State from May 23-28, losing the series 2-4. Taylor Jones exploded to have his best series of the year, smashing four home runs to lead Bees batters. David Fletcher and Jake Lamb also performed well, batting .318 with three RBIs and .316 with seven RBIs, respectively. Among pitchers, Kenny Rosenberg and Cam Vieaux shined, each earning victories on the mound in scoreless starts.

Who to Watch:

David Fletcher and Michael Stefanic are arguably the two most consistent hitters in the Pacific Coast League. Fletcher is batting an astounding .533 in June with a 1.266 OPS and three doubles. Fletch is leading the PCL in average (.404) among qualified players since May 1. Stefanic, fresh off of his record-breaking 62-game on-base streak that ended earlier this month, is batting .404 in June and leads all of Triple-A among qualified hitters with a .481 average with runners in scoring position.

Trey Cabbage and Jack López went bananas on the road in Oklahoma City, as Cabbage batted .435 with three homers and 10 RBIs while Lopez led the league by batting .591 with three doubles and two home runs.

Chase Silseth (2-1), already with a PCL Pitcher of the Week award under his belt this season, is looking to improve on his impressive 1.73 ERA for the Bees this season after returning from the Los Angeles Angels.

Kenny Rosenberg (4-4) is a mainstay among PCL leaderboards, ranking #2 in ERA (4.10), #2 in opponent batting average (.243) and #4 in strikeouts (68).

The Other Guys:

Sugar Land is bringing some firepower to the series, with five top 15 Astros prospects on their active roster heading into the series. Catcher Korey Lee, Houston's #5 overall prospect, is ranked fifth in the league in doubles (16). OF Justin Dearden is batting .268 and 3B/OF Joe Perez is batting .265 for the Space Cowboys this year, Houston's #7 and #14 overall prospects, respectively. Misael Tamarez, the Astros' fourth ranked pitching prospect, is holding opposing batters to a .220 batting average and will be looking for his first victory on the mound this season.

Promotions:

Tuesday (6/20 @ 6:35 p.m.): Las Abejas Night and Smith's Family Night Get 4 Tickets for $20 and 50% off regular hot dogs and regular fountain drinks.

Thursday (6/22 @ 6:35 p.m.): All 12oz drinks and regular fountain drinks are $3.25 on Thursday Nights at the Ballpark!

Friday (6/23 @ 6:35 p.m.): Star Wars Night Smith's Ballpark transforms to a galaxy far, far away for a night full of Star Wars Themed fun!

Saturday (6/24 @ 6:35 p.m.): Occidentals Night + Fireworks The Bees celebrate the Black baseball history of Utah with a throwback to celebrate the Occidentals, an all-Black baseball team that played in Salt Lake from 1906-1913.

Sunday (6/25 @ 1:05 p.m.): Sunday Brunch

