Reno Aces Set to Host the Albuquerque Isotopes for the First Time Since 2021 Starting Tuesday

June 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open a 6-game homestand starting tomorrow against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. It will be their first visit to Greater Nevada Field since the 2021 season. Full details:

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Wednesday, June 21st.

The team will take the field in all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Concession specials:

Taquito's with enchiladas and crème

Elote corn on the cobb

Fruita Fresca

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Fireworks Friday, presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Friday, June 23rd

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Mining Night presented by the Nevada Mining Association - Saturday, June 24th.

Featuring a jersey giveaway presented by Dillard's while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Loop Rawlins, the one-man Wild West show, will provide entertainment for fans throughout the night.

Themed food & beverage specials will be offered in the stadium:

Big Rig Burger: A single patty topped with creamy provolone, smoked andouille sausage and ancho aioli.

The Dozers Sandwich: Smoked chicken patty topped with nacho cheese, jalapenos, and spicy bacon ranch.

Ice cream with silver and gold sprinkles with chocolate chip cookie

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be Mining themed.

June's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field - The party doesn't stop even if the game ends! Stay after the game to enjoy live music provided by Amplified Entertainment.

Friday, June 23rd

Saturday, June 24th

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.