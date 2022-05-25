Dollard Dazzles But Travs Fall

North Little Rock, AR - The Amarillo Sod Poodles won a pitcher's duel over the Arkansas Travelers, 2-0 on Wednesday night to kick off a six game series. Travs' starter Taylor Dollard allowed just one run over seven innings but took a hard luck loss as Sod Poodles starter Brandon Pfaadt dealt seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts. Neither starter walked anyone and both threw just 91 pitches. Amarillo capitalized on a scoring chance in the fourth inning and held a one run lead until picking up an insurance run in the ninth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Corbin Carroll tripled opening the fourth and scored two batters later on Eduardo Diaz's groundball single through a drawn in infield.

* Arkansas had a leadoff single in the eighth inning and moved the runner to second with one out but failed to get the tying run home.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jack Larsen: 2-4

* RHP Taylor Dollard: L, 7 IP, 4 H, R, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas was shutout for the sixth time this season.

* Amarillo threw their first shutout of the season.

Up Next

The teams play a doubleheader on Thursday night to make up for Tuesday's rainout. Right-hander Connor Jones (1-2, 3.96) starts game one against lefty Blake Walston (0-1, 13.06). It is a $3 Thursday with concession specials all night long. First pitch of game one is at 5:05. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

