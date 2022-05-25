Surge Drop a One-Run Decision

Corpus Christi, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge took an early lead but fell short to the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-3. The six-game series is now tied 1-1.

Matt Wallner hammered a three-run homer to right center field in the first inning, giving the Surge an early lead.

Simeon Woods-Richardson kept the Hooks off the board for the first two innings. The Hooks sent eight batters to the plate in the third inning and scored four runs to take the lead. Shae Whitcomb delivered a two out double to score a pair of runs. He pitched four innings allowed six hits and had six strikeouts in the defeat.

The Wind Surge offense had three first inning hits and managed just one more for the remainder of the game. Four Hooks pitchers held the Surge offense and Chandler Casey earned the win and Devin Conn pitched the final two innings for the save.

Notes: Starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson made his first professional start in his home state of Texas. Chris Williams extended his hit streak to nine games. Matt Wallner hit his eighth home run to tie Spencer Steer for the team lead. The Surge fell to 9-4 in one run games.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will face Corpus Christi Thursday evening; May 26 for a 6:35 first pitch. Blayne Enlow will take the mound for the Wind Surge against Jimmy Endersby. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3 and MiLB.com.

