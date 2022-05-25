Pen Dominates as CC Levels Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks climbed out of an early hole and, thanks to terrific relief work, carried a one-run lead over the final five frames in a 4-3 victory over Wichita Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Following Matt Wallnerï»¿'s three-run homer in the first, Jose Bravo settled in by retiring nine of the final 10 men he faced.

Corpus Christi backed Bravo by sending eight men to bat in the third. Wilyer Abreuï»¿, Luke Berryhillï»¿, and Enmanuel Valdez reached to start the frame. Yainer Diaz then pounced a Simeon Woods Richardson first pitch for a two-run single into right-center. Two outs later, Shay Whitcomb stroked a 1-2 pitch to the alley in left for a two-run double and a 4-3 Hooks edge.

Bravo, forced to exit the contest early due to an apparent injury, was relieved by Chandler Casey, who netted a "K" to end the fifth, stranding a runner at first base.

Casey went on to earn his first Double-A win, holding the Wind Surge to one base runner over 2 1/3 innings.

Matt Ruppenthal sidestepped a lead-off walk in the seventh and Devin Conn kept the visitors at bay in the eighth and ninth for his second save.

The trio of Casey, Ruppenthal and Conn teamed to strikeout five against two walks and one hit over 5 1/3 innings.

The Hooks plan to send Jimmy Endersby to the hill in Thursday night's 6:35 contest. Blayne Enlow is the Wichita probable. Whataburger Field gates open at 5:05 as the first 5,000 receive a Yordan Alvarez ALCS Replica Ring, courtesy of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

