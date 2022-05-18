Dollard Dazzles as Travs Top Naturals

North Little Rock, AR - Taylor Dollard took a one hit shutout into the seventh inning as the Arkansas Travelers built an early lead and then held on for a 5-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night. Dollard ended up lasting 7.1 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) and picked up his first win of the season. The Travs scored two runs in each of the first two innings including a two-run home run from Jake Scheiner in the second inning. Cade Marlowe added a solo homer in the fifth inning, his second in as many nights.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs took a pair of runs in the opening inning when two men came home on a dropped pop up with two out.

* Northwest Arkansas had the tying runs in scoring position with one out in the ninth but Michael Stryffeler got a ground out (scoring one run) and a strikeout to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Jake Scheiner: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Taylor Dollard: Win, 7.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 2 BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* The 7.1 innings by Dollard was the longest start of the season for a Trav.

* Both of the first two games of the series have been decided by a single run.

Up Next

The Travs go for three in a row on Thursday night with right-hander Connor Jones (0-2, 5.08) on mound against righty Alec Marsh (0-1, 6.26). It is a $3 Thursday at the ballpark with concession specials all night long. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

