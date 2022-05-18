Sod Poodles Drop Series Opener in Slugfest

May 18, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Sod Poodles fell in the series opener against the Tulsa Drillers in a contest that saw a combined 13 home runs and 32 hits.

Leandro Cedeño got the homer parade started with his 10th of the year in the bottom of the first inning as the Sod Poodles tied the game at 2-2 after seeing the Drillers strike first. Amarillo rallied with three runs on a pair of hits and a walk, all with two outs to take a three-run lead after the second inning.

Ti'Quan Forbes added a solo home run in the third inning as Amarillo pushed their lead to four. Tulsa chipped away at the lead with a two-run home run, their first of the day after a Kody Hoese triple. Amarillo responded right away with two runs, including a RBI triple from D-backs' No. 2 rated prospect Corbin Carroll. The Drillers would score the next three runs of the ballgame to pull within a run of the lead with three solo home runs over the fifth and sixth innings.

Sod Poodles outfielder Dominic Fletcher extended his Minor League-leading hit streak to 21 games in a big way. The D-backs' No. 18 rated prospect started the game 0-for-2 with a walk before launching a two-run home run to deep right field to regain a three-run lead for the Soddies after the seventh. That's where things took a turn in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Double-A affiliate.

The Drillers plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning on three hits and an error. The final run of the inning came with a two-out solo home run to tie the game at 10 all. As the team had done all game long, the Sod Poodles responded with runs. Eduardo Diaz swatted his fifth home run of the season to put Amarillo back in front by two runs headed to the final inning.

Right-hander Blake Workman took the mound with his team-leading 1.76 ERA and riding a seven-game scoreless appearance streak. Workman induced a fly-out to Carroll patrolling center field for the first out of the inning. Tulsa's Ryan Ward notched his second solo home run of the game to cut the Amarillo lead to one run. Tulsa then hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to take their first lead since scoring the first two runs of the game. A single and two-run homer brought an end to Workman's day as the Drillers used a five-run ninth to steal momentum and the opening game of the series.

The series will continue on Wednesday night with D-backs' No. 9 rated prospect Brandon Pfaadt (1-2, 4.11 ERA) taking the mound for his seventh start of the year. The right-hander will take the hill coming off his first quality start in 2022 where he went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits in Springfield last Thursday night.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 18, 2022

Sod Poodles Drop Series Opener in Slugfest - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.