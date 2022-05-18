Drillers Host Cardinals in Series That Will Feature 3 Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Shows

The Tulsa Drillers will open a six-game home stand with the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) on Tuesday, May 24 at ONEOK Field. The six-game set will run for six consecutive days through Sunday, May 29. All six games have scheduled starting times of 7:05 p.m.

It will be the first time this season that a Texas League North Division rival will play at ONEOK Field. It is one of only two visits to Tulsa for the Cardinals this year.

The promotions for the home stand are highlighted by three straight nights of Fireworks in conjunction with the Memorial Day Weekend. Fireworks will follow the Friday, Saturday and Sunday games on May 27-29. At this time, tickets for all three games are still available.

Other promotions in the home stand will include $2 Tuesday on May 24 and Paws and $3 White Claws on Wednesday, May 25. The game on Thursday, May 26 will be a Thirsty Thursday, plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers Patriotic Flags in recognition of the Memorial Day Weekend.

A complete list of promotions for the entire homestand is below.

The Drillers and Cardinals have played one series this season, meeting in Springfield in April. Tulsa won four of the six games, scoring 51 runs in the six games.

The Drillers have a 10-8 home record at ONEOK Field this season. After splitting their first two home series, they took four of six games from Frisco in their last stand.

Individual tickets for the six games against the Cardinals, as well as all games for the rest of the season, are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 24-29 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, May 24 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $2 TUESDAY

The homestand begins with another exciting $2 Tuesday that now features even more discounts for fans to enjoy! Fans can purchase Ferguson KIA Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $2 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $5 off normal prices! Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate. It's all made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, Cox, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat

Wednesday, May 25 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open 6:00 p.m.

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

It's a Wednesday night and that means it is a Paws and $3 White Claws presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson KIA Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

PRE-GAME DOG PARADE

Dogs have another opportunity to bring their humans along for the pre-game dog parade presented by Pet Supplies Plus. Before every Wednesday night game during the 2022 season, fans can walk a lap around the field with their furry friends and every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk.

Thursday, May 26 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY

The fan favorite Thirsty Thursday is here! Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. In addition, Karbach Ranch Water will be on sale for only $3 each and Karbach Love Street for just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Homes for Heroes, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

DRILLERS PATRIOTIC FLAG GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans, ages 3 & up, who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive Tulsa Drillers patriotic themed flags in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday courtesy of Homes for Heroes.

Friday, May 27 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS/MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate with the first night of our Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas, presented by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FOX23 and K95.5. Friday is the first of three consecutive nights of fireworks at ONEOK Field. Fans can also enjoy a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each.

CAMO JERSEY SILENT AUCTION

In honor of Memorial Day, the Drillers will wear special camo jerseys to honor our nation's military! These game-worn autographed jerseys will be auctioned off to the fans from Friday through Sunday at a table located next to the Team Store.

Saturday, May 28 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY/MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

It is the second of three straight nights of fireworks to celebrate Memorial Day! The night begins with a Busch Scoreboard happy hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 per serving and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. Events will conclude with another large Fireworks display. It's all made possible by Delta Dental, NewsChannel 8, and 103.3 The Eagle.

ARM WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

You will want to arrive early for the first-ever arm wrestling championship at ONEOK Field. The first rounds will begin at 12 p.m. and the finals will take place on the field just prior to the game. Keep an eye out because Hornsby may get in on the action to defend DrillVille!

Sunday, May 29 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

It is the final night of our Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas and it is presented by Saint Francis Health Systems, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5. A great home stand will wrap up with another large, post-game Fireworks display.

CAMO JERSEY SILENT AUCTION

Sunday is the final day to place your bid on the Drillers game-worn autographed camo jersey. The auction will close at the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning. To place your bid, visit the auction table in front of the Team Store.

