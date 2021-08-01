'Dogs Win Series with Sunday Rout

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Justin Byrd hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Saltdogs took the series with a 10-5 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Byrd's three-run shot was Lincoln's third homer in a six-run 3rd inning, and the 'Dogs cruised to their 11th win in the last 16 games.

Lincoln (35-32) fell behind in the 1st, but the 'Dogs scored twice on Curt Smith's sacrifice fly and Ryan Long's RBI double in the bottom-half.

The 'Dogs took a 3-1 lead when a ground ball from Forrestt Allday scored Zak Taylor, and then Lincoln made it 9-1 with three homers in the 3rd. David Vidal went the opposite way with a two-run homer before Skyler Weber went back-to-back with a solo homer. Byrd later hit a three-run homer - his second in as many games - to make it an eight-run game.

Winnipeg (32-35) responded with an RBI single from Dakota Conners in the 4th, while Byrd singled in Taylor to make it 10-2 in the 5th inning.

The Goldeyes added two more in the 7th and one in the 9th, but the 'Dogs held on to win the series after losing the first game Friday night.

Zak Taylor doubled, walked three times and scored three runs, while Curt Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Josh Altmann - fresh off being named American Association Player of the Month in July - extended his hitting streak with a single in the 9th inning. Forrestt Allday walked twice and scored two runs in his return to the lineup.

Greg Minier allowed just one earned run over six innings, while David Zoz tossed 1.2 shutout innings. James Pugliese retired the final three batters, while Josh Norwood allowed two runs - his first allowed since July 6th.

The 'Dogs now have Monday off before they begin a three-game series against the Houston Apollos on Tuesday night. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

