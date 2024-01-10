'Dogs Re-Sign All-Star Devine

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have re-signed all-star shortstop Drew Devine, the club has announced.

Devine will return to Lincoln for his fourth season on the heels of his first All-Star Game selection a season ago.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan native joined Lincoln at the end of 2021 and has been on the 'Dogs roster ever since. In 142 career games with Lincoln, Devine has a .281 average with eight homers and 47 RBIs to go with a .369 on-base percentage and a .760 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Devine earned a full-time role in 2023 and became the first 'Dog in almost 10 years to play in all 100 games. The 25-year-old was Lincoln's every-day shortstop and hit .282 with a .777 OPS while playing sound defensively each night.

The Western Michigan University product played nine games his first pro season in 2021, joining Lincoln at the end of the year after wrapping up his collegiate career. Returning in 2022, Devine's debut was delayed by an injury before spring training and he returned midway through the season to play in 33 games and hit .269 with a .684 OPS.

Devine was one of three Saltdogs (OF Nick Anderson, OF Connor Panas) to represent the West Division in the 2023 American Association All-Star Game at Franklin Field near Milwaukee.

Devine played four years for WMU, hitting .307 with an .830 OPS across 169 games.

The 'Dogs open the season at Fargo-Moorhead on Friday, May 10th. Lincoln's home opener is Thursday, May 16th against the Cleburne Railroaders.

