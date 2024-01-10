Goldeyes Sign Former Dodgers Prospect

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signing of right-handed pitcher Marshall Kasowski.

Kasowski was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of West Texas A&M University (Canyon, Texas), and spent six seasons in their organization.

The 28-year-old pitched much of the past three seasons with the Dodgers' Class-AAA Pacific Coast League affiliate at Oklahoma City, where he appeared in 58 games - all but one in relief - and compiled a 1-0 record with a 3.99 earned run average.

A native of Conroe, Texas, Kasowski finished 2023 campaign with the Guadalajara Mariachis of the Mexican League.

"We're very excited to sign Marshall," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "He reached the Triple-A level as a reliever but he has ambitions of moving into the starting rotation this season and we look forward to seeing him in that role."

Winnipeg now has five players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

