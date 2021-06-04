'Dogs Fall in Game One to Sioux City
June 4, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - David Vidal hit his first homer of the year, but the 'Dogs allowed 14 unanswered runs in a 14-4 loss to the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night.
Vidal opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the 2nd, and the 'Dogs added a run in the 3rd on a throwing error before Curt Smith singled in one more.
Kyle Kinman - who entered with a 1.06 ERA over 17 innings - allowed five runs in the 3rd and Jake Hohensee allowed seven runs in 1.2 innings of relief. Greg Minier gave up a two-run homer in his 1.1 innings of work, while Gunnar Buhner - an infielder - made his pro debut on the mound and allowed one run over two innings with two strikeouts.
Patrick Adams reached all four times - two walks and two singles - and Justin Byrd had a single and a run scored. Curt Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Josh Altmann walked to extend his on-base streak to 13 while his 10-game streak came to an end. Zak Taylor's six-game streak also ended with an 0-for-4 night.
The 'Dogs allowed nine extra-base hits and allowed three triples for the first time since June 2002.
The second game of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
