'Dogs Fall in Game One to Sioux City

June 4, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - David Vidal hit his first homer of the year, but the 'Dogs allowed 14 unanswered runs in a 14-4 loss to the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night.

Vidal opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the 2nd, and the 'Dogs added a run in the 3rd on a throwing error before Curt Smith singled in one more.

Kyle Kinman - who entered with a 1.06 ERA over 17 innings - allowed five runs in the 3rd and Jake Hohensee allowed seven runs in 1.2 innings of relief. Greg Minier gave up a two-run homer in his 1.1 innings of work, while Gunnar Buhner - an infielder - made his pro debut on the mound and allowed one run over two innings with two strikeouts.

Patrick Adams reached all four times - two walks and two singles - and Justin Byrd had a single and a run scored. Curt Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Josh Altmann walked to extend his on-base streak to 13 while his 10-game streak came to an end. Zak Taylor's six-game streak also ended with an 0-for-4 night.

The 'Dogs allowed nine extra-base hits and allowed three triples for the first time since June 2002.

The second game of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.