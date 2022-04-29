'Dogs Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming season, now live on the club's website. Single-game tickets will officially go on sale May 2nd.

The promotional schedule provides the community with Lincoln's best lineup of entertainment, specials, and events all summer long. The promotions will offer the best way for kids to meet their heroes, companies to spend a night out, or friends to enjoy a few drinks.

Highlights for the 2022 promo schedule include the daily promotions all fans can expect depending on which day they attend a game.

Each Friday will feature Fireworks Friday, with a fireworks show set to a different weekly theme. On Saturdays, fans can take advantage of $2 tall boy beers as well as various promotions throughout the year.

Thirsty Thursday returns for this upcoming season, and fans can enjoy $2 off draft beers and sodas, as well as $2 select tall boys. Weiner Wednesday also returns for 2022, where fans can satisfy their appetite with $2 Fairbury Brand Hot Dogs each Wednesday home game.

Sunday Family Funday with $1 small popcorns and $1 12-ounce sodas makes a return this year, and new for 2022 are Triple Play Tuesdays, sponsored by the Nebraska Medical Association and Lancaster County Medical Society. All fans who bring three non-perishable food items to a Tuesday night game will receive a free general admission ticket.

Fans can also look forward to two separate Marvel Nights at Haymarket Park on June 24th and July 30th. The players will wear special Marvel jerseys (auctioned off following the game July 30th), and various Marvel characters will be present throughout the ballpark both nights.

The annual Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program Kick-Off will take place Friday, June 10th against the Sioux Falls Canaries. All kids part of the reading program receive a free general admission ticket to that night's game.

Towards the end of the regular season comes the return of the fan-favorite Beer Fest on August 28th against the Cleburne Railroaders, always one of the most popular nights at the ballpark each year.

The season begins with the Opening Night Fireworks Friday and Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by the Nebraska Orthopaedic Center on May 13 against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Saltdogs open the 2022 season against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Haymarket Park on Friday, May 13! Single-game tickets will go on-sale May 2nd, and the promotional schedule can be viewed online.

